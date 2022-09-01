Nigerian singer Yemi Alade was recently in Barbados and she made sure to visit the family home of iconic music star, Rihanna

Yemi flooded her Instagram page with cool photos and a video filmed in front of the moderate bungalow

Many fans and colleagues flooded the comment sections, with many making fun of a video where the singer hilariously called out Rihanna

Nigerian music star Yemi Alade inspired her fans and followers in the online community after sharing an interesting update with them.

Apparently, the Mama Africa crooner was recently in Barbados and she didn’t leave the country without paying a visit to the family home of iconic musician, Rihanna.

Yemi Alade visits Rihanna's family home in Barbados. Photo: @yemialade/@badgalriri

Source: Instagram

“I came to see Riri, the diamond of Barbados at her family home so we can "work work work work work" ❤️” Yemi wrote.

The singer mentioned how special it feels for someone like Rihanna to be celebrated both home and away. She wrote:

"Feels good to be celebrated HOME and AWAY! Her family home is a monument and symbol of "dreams come true" and the entire street is named after her #rihannadriveA lot of great musicians come from humble backgrounds. Ride on sis."

One video post hilariously captured Yemi calling out Rihanna’s name and asking if she's inside the house.

See below:

Social media users react

officialemerald__ said:

"RIRI answer my Big sis na."

divz_allure said:

"what’s that last slide..lmao riri you Dey house!"

brainsbeauty_more said:

"@yemialade girl I did the same thing when I went to Barbados 3 years ago Her new villa by Sandy lane."

younglyon_entertainment_oficia said:

"U just encouraged someone with this wonderful post mama Africa, including myself... thanks preety superstar."

aboobaenna said:

"Wait small,she go market,she go soon comtatianaddict @badgalriri come and see oo someone @yemialade went to you family House to do some work work work work work work."

