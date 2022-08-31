Becca Sheds Tears in Video After Bagging Master’s With GPA of 3.92 From UPSA, Many Celebrate Her
- Popular Ghanaian musician, Becca, is trending on social media after she bagged a Master's degree in Brands and Communication from UPSA
- A video from the ceremony that has since gone viral was Becca shedding tears and explaining why she was emotional on her big day
- Many celebrities and well-wishers have taken to social media to celebrate the 'U Lied To Me' hitmaker
Celebrated Ghanaian musician, Becca, shed some tears while delivering her valedictorian address at the commencement ceremony at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) in Accra.
Before starting her speech, she got emotional, which got the crowd cheering her on as she gathered herself to speak.
She hinted that she shed tears because she couldn't help but cry on such a big day when she has achieved a major milestone for the books.
"I told myself I wasn't going to cry, but I can't help it," she said.
She revealed that her achievement in being the overall best student and garnering a GPA of 3.92 was attributed to her commitment and drive not to be an ordinary student.
She disclosed that she wanted to leave the institution with merit, and she sure did achieve that goal.
"Because when I started this course, I told Mr Kaylan. I told him I don't want to be an ordinary student, that I wanted to leave here with merit. And so, I'm really honoured to be here today. I'm sorry. My Group 1, I'm sure they are laughing at me by now," she spoke with a shaky voice.
Watch the video below.
Below is a stacked post of Becca rocking her graduation attire.
Many congratulate Becca on her major win
