Popular gospel singer, Lanre Teriba, also known as Atorise entertained guests during the much-talked-about K1 50 years on stage event recently held in Lagos

The ace worship singer serenaded the guest with lovely music as the celebrant was moved by his rendition

Atorise knelt down for the veteran Fuji music maestro and K1 rained cash on him in appreciation, Prophet Israel Oladele Genesis also watched the powerful performance

Veteran gospel singer, Lanre Teriba, better known as Atorise is one of the celebrities who attended the star-studded K1's 50 years on stage celebration held in Oriental Hotel, Lagos on Friday, August 19, 2022.

The gospel singer called on the celebrant and his wife while delivering his powerful performance at the event and they had a lovely time watching him.

Atorise performs at K1's 50 years on stage event. Credit: @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

Popular celestial pastor Prophet Isreal Oladele Genesis also joined K1 and his wife on the dance floor as Atorise serenaded them with spiritual music.

At a point in the performance, Atorise knelt down as K1 rained cash on him.

Nigerians react to Atorise's performance at K1's event

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Atorise's performance at K1 50 years on stage.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Deedora2021:

"Where is the woman that has been there for these 50years."

Rubyjewels_accessories:

"Congratulations! But where are the women that worked with him for those 50years... this life ehn."

Jonathan.ade.56:

"How old is k1 to be celebrating 50yrs on stage."

Richyrayofficial:

"Yoruba people and party 5/6 every minute them don arrange canopy."

Billionaire_ambition_9000:

"I beg the story no clear, na from 15 years old he don dey sing nii ? Anyways congrats to him."

