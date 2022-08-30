Popular Nollywood actress, Ruby Ojiakor got her fans talking when one of her funny videos made it to the internet

In the video, the actress was seen making her way to the river while shooting a movie and she was sceptical about the choice of the location

Ruby appealed to the river goddess that she only came to shoot a movie and the fear was evident in her voice and looks

Ace actress, Ruby Ojiakor, shared one of her occupational hazards with his numerous followers on social media and they can't help but talk about it.

The actress who was on set for one of her unreleased movies showed a video of the moment she was asked to shoot a scene in a river.

Ruby Ojiakor shoots movie inside river, makes appeal to goddess Credit: @ruby_ojiakor

Source: Instagram

Ruby made an appeal to the waters and the goddess living in it that she only came to shoot a movie with fear evident in her voice and countenance while other cast members assisted her to the shoot done.

Watch the hilarious video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nigerians react to Ruby Ojiakor's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the hilarious video of Ruby Ojiakor having a word with the river goddess.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

die_ko_lo_la:

"Aww such a polite lady, if na me nko, na movie I come shoot o ejor."

Stephen_ineme:

"These things are necessary."

Leaddyskincare:

"She is smart, she has to acknowledge the landlord of where she wants to borrow use."

Uzo_mathias:

"Before movie turn to real life."

Discreet_fun_massage_lagos:

"Yes ooo. Tradition is key. She is smart."

Alphapisc3s:

"She needs to beg o before they start attacking her in reality."

Ruby Ojiakor swallows her pride, kneels for colleagues for coming late to location

In another development, Legit.ng previously reported that Ruby Ojiakor shared a video on social media showing the moment she made amends for her actions.

The actress had kept fellow actors and members of crew waiting for days and delayed a movie production.

Ruby went on her knees as she apologized to actor Sylvester Madu and went to meet other members who had also been kept waiting.

Source: Legit.ng