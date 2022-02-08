Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor has shared a video on social media showing the moment she made amends for her actions

The actress had kept fellow actors and members of crew waiting for days and delay a movie production

Ruby went on her knees as she apologized to actor Sylvester Madu and went to meet other members who had also been kept waiting

Actress Ruby Ojiakor recently got members of the online community talking after sharing a video on Instagram showing how she made amends for her wrongdoings

The clip captured the moment Ruby arrived at a movie location where colleagues and other members of the production were already waiting for her.

Actress Ruby Ojiakor apologizes to colleagues for late coming. Photo: @ruby_ojiakor

Source: Instagram

The actress wasted no time in taking to her knees as she apologized to her senior colleague, Sylvester Madu, for her arriving late to the production and delaying every other person.

Madu was quick to tell the actress to rise on her feet and she proceeded to tender her apologies to others at the location.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Sharing the video, Ruby wrote:

"Chaiiiii I kept the Legendary @sylvestermadu waiting for me for days” plus cast and crew”...Cc.. my person @pitakwa1 So I think it’s d best way to say I’m sorry to him” Nd d entire crew”... @degame_valdik the producer” pls pardon me “ I’m deeply sorry sir”

See her post below:

Reactions

uokamadiri said:

"Very humble lady,you will go far."

chiomyniz said:

"So humble. God will keep making way for you."

yes_iam_miriam said:

"U are so down to earth I love you❤️."

iam_jennifermartins said:

"Awwwnnnn you are so sweet and down to earth."

fa.vour1127 said:

"Chai u're so humble n kind @ruby_ojiakor God bless n keep u nne."

Moment Kanayo O. Kanayo stormed lookalike son's university without telling him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that actor Kanayo O. Kanayo recently took time out of his busy schedule to pay a surprise visit to his undergraduate son in school.

The actor shared a video on Instagram showing the moment he reunited with the young man and he also had some words to share for other parents.

Kanayo explained that parents should make it a habit to pay surprise visits to their children in school in other to be well-informed about their activities.

Source: Legit.ng