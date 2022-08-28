Celebrated musician Usher and Tiffany Haddish lit up the internet after they performed a steamy dance for the fans

Tiffany wrapped Usher in her legs around the singer as he was performing at a concert in Las Vegas

The viral video has caused a buzz on social media with fans demanding more performances from the entertainers

American singer Usher has excited fans after his steamy performance with Tiffany Haddish.

Singer Usher and comedian Tiffany Haddish excited fans with a steamy performance in Las Vegas. Photo: Tifanny Haddish, @dredog1911, Usher.

Usher, Tifanny steamy dance

Comedian Haddish got up close and personal with Usher in a dance that has caused a buzz on social media.

The viral video showed Haddish wrapping her legs around the musician during a performance that was highly appreciated by fans.

Instagram user @dredog1911 uploaded the steamy video.

See the video below:

Fans reactions

@mrclean10 wrote:

"The show was lit."

@mixedboy wrote:

"I gotta get back!"

@panamashanderson wrote:

"I love this lol."

Usher dances hard on stage as Davido performs Fall

Popular singer and DMW label boss Davido made headlines over a video of him performing his hit song Fall with American singer Usher, who he said is his mentor.

The video saw Usher showing off serious dance moves as Davido performed on stage, with the audience cheering the two celebrities.

This was after Davido had expressed excitement over linking up with the singer in Las Vegas.

Reactions as Usher dances to Davido's song

jnrpope:

"BIG NAMES DOING BIG THINGS ONLY : no distractions."

obaksolo:

"Things I LOVE to See❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ OBO BADDEST ❤️."

valchie_kings_113:

"I saw it coming davido sabi use opportunity nice one."

slashazhandle:

" When you work so hard till you and your mentor Rock and share a stage together… so beautiful to see This does not come by only fasting and praying but with smart work, a good team and loads of investments into marketing of your music ."

Davido scream in excitement as he parties with his mentor Usher in Las Vegas

Nigerian music star and DMW label boss David Adeleke better known as Davido trended on social media over a video of him and veteran American music star Usher.

Davido was seen partying with Usher, who he called his mentor on Friday night, August 26 in Las Vegas.

The exciting part of the video was the way the Nigerian singer known for his humility was heard hyping Usher in the background.

