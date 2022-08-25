Popular dancer, Korra Obidi, has finally reacted weeks after her ex-husband, Justin Dean, flaunted his new Nigerian babe online

In a video making the rounds, the socialite addressed the racist comments she had received from trolls

Korra made it known that the next lady Justin moved on to was black and also Nigerian and people should leave her alone

Controversial Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, has now spoken up about her ex-husband, Justin Dean’s new babe.

Justin had sparked relationship rumours after he posted a video of himself and another Nigerian lady going on a date.

In a new development, Korra reacted to it by slamming the racists who attacked her for marrying a white man.

Korra Obidi finally reacts as ex-husband Justin flaunts new Nigerian babe. Photos: @korraobidi, @drjustindean

The dancer read out one of the troll’s comments and addressed it. The troll had said:

“Justin don’t want this street walker, he is so much happy.”

In reaction to the hateful comment, Korra noted that Justin moved on to another black and Nigerian woman even after their split and that he did that all by himself.

According to her, her ex-husband likes what he likes and people should live and let live. In her words:

“Oh, he doesn’t want this street walker but guess what? The next woman he got was still black. All the racist comments I’ve been getting, when they caught him with the next person, what complexion was she? She was still melanin popping, she was still Nigerian and it was not me. I didn’t do that, he did that himself. So leave him and leave me alone. He likes what he likes and I like what I like, we all like what we like, we can’t change it. It’s done. Just live and let live.”

See the video below:

Internet users react as Korra speaks on her ex-husband’s new Nigerian bae

Korra’s reaction video sparked a series of interesting comments online. Read what some of them had to say below:

Timwesttt:

“No one's in your DM, rest!”

Official_djcora:

“She still loves him.”

Futballpunter:

“U and Justin no well.”

Teeh_lyfstyle:

“Man loves him some chocolate.”

Nellyb72:

“She was still melanin popping.”

Akwa__ugo:

“Girl move on , it hurts. , yeah but actually move on. All dis , “ko necestri””

_Sheis.lola:

“I was expecting her to do this, she doesn’t disappoint ”

Ejiroohgenexxo:

“Aunty rest please it’s enough ”

Oliviaglloww:

“You never tire????”

Interesting.

I gave him all the styles - Korra Obidi on broken marriage

Korra Obidi recently spoke about her thoughts on marriage now that she is a single mother.

In a trending video on social media, the socialite noted that she does not think she can give marriage another chance.

According to the mother of two, she has tried the institution of marriage and gave it her all, including cooking and giving her ex-husband ‘different styles’ in the bedroom.

