Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye of PSquare group, has taken to social media to blast picky broke women

On his Instagram story, the music star shared a post about ladies who are jobless but say they can’t date broke men

Paul proceeded to asking the ladies who they thought they were because of their spec and it caused a buzz online

Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye of Psquare, recently joined the agelong conversation on social media about ladies not wanting broke men.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the music star heavily blasted ladies with no jobs who also reject broke men.

According to him, these ladies do not have a job, they look unkempt and they also have no money, yet they do not want broke men.

Not stopping there, Paul wanted to know who these ladies thought they were.

“You can’t date a broke guy. And you don’t have money, no job and very unkempt. Abeg who you come be?”

Paul Okoye’s post about broke ladies stirs mixed reactions

Aniscooser:

“As a man, you just have to know how to spend your money and the woman you spend with. Going broke is very frustrating.”

Veevyane__:

“Sapa nice one .”

Somebodys1stson:

“But it makes sense to want to date someone better placed than you are na. Make una no dey recycle penury between each other it's only men that can take that risk.”

Lavida_dmw:

“I feel like is calling someone’s name ”

Misschidel:

“I’m broke make una help me biko”

Kyng_davyd:

“In a life of choices, you can only advice men not to also date jobless women, not fault their choice.”

Only__xmimi:

“I be queen of brokelyn no loud am. But wait why broke person go dey date broke person? Ahh.”

Glassesrepublic_:

“I’m a chosen .”

