In a county where experience matters for job roles matter, Nigerian talented singer Victony has disclosed how he met his manager.

According to Victony, he had no experience, but his manager, who he met on popular photo-sharing platform, Instagram, believed in him and went on to put together a team of young minds, all of whom he said were under 25.

Victony recounts his experience as an independent artist. Credit: @victony

Source: Instagram

In his words:

“My journey as an independent artiste has taught me bout the power of believing. Met my manger on insta, no experience, but he believed & he put together a team that believed in the dream too. just a bunch of young minds, all under 25, pushing & believing.”

Fans react as Victony recounts his experience as an independent artiste

yongdim:

"You're so talented man, your blow just dey start And as we're believing guys still hold money pls. God helps us fight battles but the battles go CHOKE without money Money + Strategic planning = Better chance of success."

meenaplay:

"Where una get money take start ??"

Mrflaiir:

"But u carry all the glory give bumbum."

realokoyepreci:

"I respect and love you the more every minute. Young grandpa Ebelebe ✝️."

Victony links up with Omah Lay after social media exchange

All seems to be well between Nigerian singers Omah Lay and Victony, as the two were spotted together in a viral video.

The video comes after Omah Lay took shots at Ruger and Victony, who he described as kids in a tweet via his Twitter handle.

He wrote:

"Ruger get mind dey talk about bnxn like that for this app smh!! mofos do anything for clout out here, same way Victony lol my tweet the other time, y’all are really kids."

