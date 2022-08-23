Celebrating Manchester United's win over Liverpool, DJ Cuppy took to her Twitter page to share pictures of herself and her pet jubilating

However, she was putting on the old United jersey in the pictures she shared, which got some fans' attention

Some of these fans who reacted to the billionaire's daughter putting on an old jersey said it was high time she updated her jersey

Popular Nigerian Disc Jockey Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has celebrated Manchester United's win over rival Liverpool in style.

After the game yesterday, Cuppy took to Twitter to share pictures of herself and her pet dog celebrating the win with some little balls.

In a caption for the images, the disc jockey wrote "Glory glory Man Utd", and some fans dragged her for just posting the pictures after the game.

They also dragged her about Manchester United's inconsistency and told her to watch out for her team's next match this weekend.

In the pictures the billionaire's daughter shared on Twitter, she was wearing United's old jersey. This immediately got the attention of some fans, and they asked why she was wearing an old jersey and advised her to get the new one.

Check out Cuppy's tweet.

DJ Cuppy's followers react to her tweet

Just_Malik:

"Why you no post am before match if e sure for you."

OgunliShirley:

"Time to update your jersey ."

MeoClark:

"Thank you for sticking with us Baby!!! This one is for you and all the fans."

Akinfola_:

"What happened to glory in the first two matches?"

Mzjokzy07:

"Only God knw since when you have been waiting to upload this pics ..una go still chop am next week sha."

Blazzing20:

"Chill! Don't waste your energy, you will need it to shout Maguire again this weekend."

Timmychase003:

"Cuppy don snap this pic since last month.....Na today way dem win she see change post am."

DJ Cuppy says she needs more friends

Legit.ng also reported that Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, once again got fans talking on social media.

The celebrity disk jockey posted snaps of herself flying in a private jet with just her personal assistant.

According to Cuppy, she needs more friends because flying alone in the jet is not good for the environment.

