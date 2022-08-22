Ghanaian dancehall star, Shatta Wale, has flaunted an expensive watch and diamond jewellery he bought during his visit to the United States

The wealthy Ghanaian musician, in a video, showed the thousands of dollars he used to buy the beautiful diamond-encrusted jewellery

The eye-catching video has gone viral on social media leaving many to marvel at how rich Shatta Wale is

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has shown off some expensive jewellery he just added to his beautiful collection of pricey ornaments.

The self-acclaimed dancehall king visited Atlanta in the United States and decided to go on a shopping spree.

Shatta and his crew entered a jewellery shop and spent a good amount of money. Shatta Wale bought a Cartier Santos with 20 carats of diamonds valued at around $20,000. In addition, he bought some diamond-encrusted chains and earrings.

The dancehall star flaunted his new acquisition on his Snapchat. Videos of his shopping spree later went viral on social media and left folks drooling at the show of wealth.

Shatta Wale is a lover of expensive jewellery and is always spotted with numerous chains around his neck and wrist. The new addition to his already massive collection showed Shatta's opulent nature.

Ghanaians React To Shatta Wale's Jewellery Acquisition

Suale GH said:

"All dis things is nothing he will die one day nd leave it ."

asabea8 wrote:

"Eii and I’m here buying chain for 150 and I thought I’ve made it life? Me nk) p3 baabi nda er ."

dianaqueenzy5092 wrote:

"Giving all the money to the whiteman meanwhile Ghana is the gold coast ."

akosua826 reacted:

"While I need money to start a business. Hmmmmm. This world is unfair ."

