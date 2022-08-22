An endearing video of a loving older brother singing to his adorbs baby little sister has left people in their feels

The caring older sibling can be heard singing Beyoncé's hit song, Brown Skin Girl, to a smiling and attentive baby

The short clip has received happy responses on the bond the siblings share, while others felt baby fever had begun for them

An adorable video of a very loving and caring older brother singing a Beyoncé song to his cute baby sister has made the internet feel warm and fuzzy.

An older sibling sang a Beyoncé song to his precious little sister, and Mzansi loved the sweetness of it all. Images: @_Mashudu_M/ Twitter

Source: UGC

The clip, posted by @_Mashudu_M, has gotten the attention of some people on Twitter who have also been struck by baby fever because of its cute nature.

The young boy can be heard crooning Beyoncé's Brown Skin Girl to the attentive baby girl, who laughs and smiles as he continues singing:

"Skin just like pearls, never change you for anybody else."

Different TV shows and other media have displayed a variety of relations between brothers and sisters. Tensions might form between siblings, but at the end of it all, it's the love towards family that really brings people together.

Mzansi had a lot to say about the heart-warming video, with many gushing over how cute the clip is while others talked about avoiding or embracing baby fever. See the comments below:

@Willie00671719 said:

"I see no one getting close to his sister. He is going to any boy coming close to his sister. The brother/sister love will be strong."

@Senzo_Macele mentioned:

"This is so cute man!"

@ThisIsTheBee commented:

"She looks like, 'This is my dude right here!' "

@Lesa_Tshabz shared:

"I think I'm ready, guys."

@mohleefee posted:

"No baby fever will prosper over me."

@janekhati said:

"I need someone to borrow me, just during the day ke mo khutlise mantsibuea."

