In as much as Nigerian music and artists are taking the craft outside the shores of the country, some of them have gotten into trouble overseas

Some Nigerian singers have made headlines for sleeping in jails outside their country or being arrested by law enforcement agencies of other countries

With Kizz Daniel being the latest star to suffer the fate, Legit.ng takes a look at Nigerian singers who have been arrested abroad

Taking their craft outside the shores of Nigeria and getting massive fans' love abroad is one thing Nigerian musicians know how to do best.

A couple of them have sold out concerts in major cities and venues across the world with their mesmerizing talents.

Nigerian singers who have entered into trouble abroad.

Source: Instagram

As they go about their trades trying to get more international recognition some of them have found themselves in unwanted situations that landed them to have encounters with law enforcement agencies abroad.

Legit.ng takes a look at some of the Nigerian singers who have been arrested or go to jail abroad

1. Dammy Crane - US

Dammy Krane caused a stir on social media in 2017 after news of his arrest in Florida, United States broke.

He was arrested over charges of theft, and credit card scam, he was released from jail in Maimi after meeting bail conditions set at $7,500 (4,875,000) after pleading not guilty to the charges.

The case was eventually struck out of American courts

2. Sauce Kid - US

Veteran Nigerian rapper, Sauce Kid became a subject of ridicule in 2017 after he was arrested in the US over theft of over $15,000 ( 11,250,000) and using credit card numbers in Meridian and Boise.

Sauce Kid found himself rocking the orange jumpsuit for two years before he regained freedom and returned to Nigeria.

He shared details of his time in American jail.

3 and 4. Tems and Omah Lay in Uganda

Nigerians singers, Tems and Omah Lay were arrested and sent to jail in Ugandan during the COVID-19 lockdown period for breaking the lockdown restrictions.

The singers had a show in the country and they went ahead to pursue their primary on obligation which landed them in trouble.

Tems went on a hunger strike in Ugandan prison before their eventual release.

5. Portable - Kenya

Although it was a rumour, Portable allegedly got himself into trouble in Kenya when he had an encounter with a call girl.

The singer allegedly spent some time with the lady who is said to be another guy's girlfriend.

The said guy got him arrested and things became messy for him before returning to Nigeria.

6. Kizz Daniel - Tanzania

The latest Nigerian singer to run into trouble abroad is Kizz Daniel who was paid to attend a show in Tanzania but didn't show up on the day.

He was later arrested by the show organisers and spent a couple of hours in detention.

The Buga crooner later apologised to the fans and stated his reasons for not making it to the show. He vowed to do a free show for them to make-up.

