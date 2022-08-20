Late Nigerian gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu’s second son, Ekene, recently clocked a year older

The young boy was celebrated by his late mum’s twin sister who revealed that it was his first birthday without her

The celebrant was surrounded by his siblings as they hugged their late mother’s photo while cutting his birthday cake

Late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu’s second son, Ekene, recently marked his first birthday without his mother.

The late musician’s twin sister, Amarachi Eze, took to her Facebook page to celebrate her nephew.

In a photo that was posted online, the celebrant was seen surrounded by his siblings as they hugged their late mother’s photo while cutting a birthday cake.

Late Osinachi's son celebrates birthday.

Source: Facebook

Osinachi’s sister, Amarachi, then accompanied the photo with a touching birthday message to her nephew.

She vowed to always be there for him and his siblings while noting that she can’t promise that things will always be easy.

In her words:

“Join me and wish My late Sister’s Second Son #Ekene a happy birthday (Great Child)!

It’s your 1st birthday without your Mon and I can’t promise it’ll get easier, but with God it is well with you my son and my promise is... I will always be here for you and your siblings and As you Celebrate your birthday, heaven will also celebrate you in Jesus Name! Amen ...

Son Enjoy, till when we’ll be reunited with her in heaven someday . I so much Love you!! Son”

See screenshot of her post below:

Late Osinachi's twin sister celebrates singer's son on his birthday.

Source: Facebook

Birthday wishes pour in for Osinachi’s son

Read what some social media users had to say below:

Miracle Okpechi:

“Happy birthday great boy, continue to grow in God's wisdom and grace.”

Comfort Meraiyebu:

“Happy Birthday To You Dear! God Bless You Now And Always! Congratulations.”

Ebube Obikara:

“Happy birthday dear. The Lord keep and preserve you always Amen ”

Blessing Nwangwu:

“Happy birthday great son of a great woman, my wish is that God will continue to shield and uplift you in JESUS name Amen. Congratulations.”

Obi Innocent:

“God will bless your beautiful heart and give you the strength and resources to overcome!! Happy birthday dear Son!”

Temi Tope:

“Happy Birthday dear. Cheer up. God is there for you..always.”

Treasure Onyenma:

“Happy birthday son, God will preserve you, cheer up son God is always with you,and will be a mother to you ,& to you Mrs Amarachi , you are forever blessed.”

Happy birthday to him.

Late Osinachi's twin sister moves crowd with amazing voice

Amarachi Eze, twin sister of late Nigerian gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu, was recently invited to a church.

In a sweet video making rounds online, the pastor hailed her while introducing her to the congregation as the late singer's twin sister.

Shortly after the introduction, he handed Amarachi a microphone to sing, and she wowed people with her amazing voice.

