Davido and his lover, Chioma Rowland, have been trending on social media especially with the singer’s recent car purchase for her

A Twitter user who reacted to the screenshot of Davido’s conversation spotted the time frame and suggested that it was after a bedroom session with Chioma

The 30BG musician couldn’t help but react to the individual’s comment while hilariously noting that the internet stays undefeated

Nigerian singer Davido and his third baby mama, Chioma Rowland, have picked things up again and are back to flaunting their love on social media.

Amid reports of Davido’s new car purchase for Chioma, a Twitter user reacted to a trending screenshot of the singer’s conversation with the automobile dealer.

Davido reacts as man spots time he ordered Chioma's car. Photo: @davido/@renee5star

Source: Instagram

The time frame was around midnight and the individual suggested that Davido was moved to order the ride after an intense ‘other room’ session with his woman.

See his comment below:

Davido was among other social media users who reacted to the comment and the singer was evidently taken off-guard.

The 30BG crooner hilariously admitted that the internet stays undefeated.

See their exchange below:

Social media users react

kennydiddy said:

"The way people think rubbish ehhh, it will get you wondering if you're not smart enough to reason nonsense too."

amina_minaah said:

"Someone said “ A good ride deserves a good ride."

stephanny_xx said:

"Chioma what did you add in your stew?"

diamond_ifyjoy said:

"Everybody jus typing wat did u put in ur stew, pls are u guys saying she doesn't deserve d car naturally?... Hmmm ndi nmadu self, una funny I swear."

leaddyskincare said:

"If you don’t love Davido,Just know you don’t deserve good things o."

badguyforrealmen said:

"Davido steady embarrassing chioma. No be everything he must reply to."

Source: Legit.ng