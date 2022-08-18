Quite a number of Nollywood practitioners trooped out in their numbers to show last respect for one of their colleagues, Ada Ameh

The movie star gathered at the Freedom Park, Lagos for the Johnson's tribute night for the late actress, who passed on last month

Videos from the tribute night have emerged online with veteran singer African China entertaining the guests, Nigerians have reacted to the videos

The burial rites of deceased Nollywood actress Ada Grace Ameh have started in earnest, and some of the notable names in the industry trooped out in their numbers to attend the event.

The Johnsons staged a star-studded tribute night for the late actress at the Freedom Park in Lagos, and fans can't stop talking about the event.

Everyone at the tribute night wore black t-shirts with a photo of Ada Ameh on it as they gathered to celebrate her life and times.

Veteran singer, African China, entertained guests at the tribute night as he sang his evergreen track.

Check out some of the videos from the tribute night below:

Nigerians react to the videos

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the videos from Ada Ameh's tribute night.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Mrsaminaisitua:

"May her soul rest in peace Amen."

Oluwatoyineniyandunmo:

"May aunty Ada Ameh soul rest in peace."

Tickycurve:

"So it's true? I was hoping for a miracle."

lolacweetie:

"The Johnson's family did more than a family."

Nino_brown202:

"Nice to see the men from the flatmate, May Ada Ameh keep resting in peace."

Ada Ameh's younger sisters speaks on funeral arrangements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the younger sister to Ada Ameh, Abahi Ameh came out to rebuff some misconceptions about the family of the late actress.

According to the late actress' younger sister, contrary to some false impressions in public about their family, they are large and functional and can never be wiped off.

She, however, announced that the family has started preparations for the burial and has agreed on August 25 and 26 for the burial ceremony.

