Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo’s husband, Blessed Uzochikwa, has gone online to appreciate Banky W and Adesua Etomi

The newlywed referred to the celebrity couple as his family as he thanked God for them in his life

According to Blessed, their family is not linked by blood but by loyalty and respect for each other

Popular Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo’s husband, Blessed Uzochikwa, recently showed his heartfelt appreciation to music star Banky W and his wife, Adesua Etomi.

The newlywed posted photos of Banky and his wife with him on his wedding day as he gushed over them being family.

In the caption of the post, Blessed explained why he referred to the celebrity couple as his family.

Mercy Chinwo’s husband calls Banky W and Adesua his family. Photos: @theofficialblessed

According to the preacher, the bond that links their family is not by blood but by loyalty and respect. Not stopping there, he also thanked Jesus for them.

In his words:

“FAMILY ❤️ The bond that links your true family is not one of blood, but of respect, love, loyalty, joy in each other’s life.

"Thank you Jesus for the gift of Family.”

Internet users gush over Mercy Chinwo’s husband's praises for Banky and Adesua

Read what some of them had to say below:

Oprah_coco:

“The Blessed & The Wellingtons We love you.”

Sarah_adebambo:

“Beautiful Couples God bless you all for us. The Lord is glorified through you examples of Kingdom Love ❤️❤️❤️”

Wuraolagole:

“Oh wow this family really really try for this wedding oh no no chai banky and his wife I give kudo's to you two love you ❤️.”

Mrsaminaisitua:

“Beautiful family ❤️ Congratulations Pastor.”

Anielorm:

“They were absolutely a blessing and we can’t but appreciate them for you.”

Tumi_preachergirl:

“This is beautifulGood hands.”

Miriksjay:

"Beautiful indeed.”

Pearl_blessing_369:

“Family is everything.”

Mercy Chinwo mimics pastor in funny way as she says her vows

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo’s wedding has continued to leave fans gushing over her fun personality.

Just recently, another video from the big event made the rounds showing the music star saying her marriage vows.

In the trending clip, Mercy mimicked the pastor as she repeated the vows in a funny way that left the guests present rolling with laughter.

