Popular Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy, trended on social media over his reaction to his colleagues, Fireboy and Asake’s music video

In a clip making the rounds, the MAVIN boss was seen jumping and clapping excitedly as he sang along while watching the video

Internet users were touched by Don Jazzy’s show of love and support as they spoke on his heartwarming reaction

Top Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy’s heartwarming reaction to his colleagues, Fireboy and Asake’s new song, has caused a stir online.

The MAVIN boss, who has been known for showing support to others, trended online over a video of him watching Asake and Fireboy’s Bandana music clip.

In the viral video, Don Jazzy was seen with all smiles as he jumped and clapped to the song while singing along.

Don Jazzy reacts to Asake and Fireboy's music video. Photos: @donjazzy, @asakemusic, @firbeoydml

Source: UGC

The music mogul appeared to be feeling the song greatly over his impressive reaction to the music video.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See his reaction below:

Internet users speak on Don Jazzy’s heartwarming reaction to Asake and Fireboy’s video

Don Jazzy’s reaction video soon went viral on social media and it impressed a number of fans. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Official_h_supreme:

“❤️❤️❤️ love you don baba Jazzy... True supporter & legend.”

Buchspunky_:

“Naija boy weh de go foreign.”

Aderoyal_jr:

“Don jazzy be like na me suppose sign fireboydml and Asake..”

Ibiokjo:

“Don jazzy tha Dr Dre of .”

Blaqdee_official:

“This is a pure musician Expression when a piece is bursting your head ”

Musicityacademy:

“It's his excitement for me ❤️”

Official_kvngbrazil2050:

“Don baba J voice for no bad for backup for this jam o ”

Emmyolowo0:

“He’s following the song with his heart ”

Oseemmailuobe:

“The video really make sense.”

King_of_osapalondon_001:

“The love clear 100%❤️❤️❤️”

Goddaywise01:

“My daddy gat love for music ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

jaden_obimodede:

“His love for Asake is .”

Beautiful.

Asake becomes home owner

Popular singer Ololade Asake, who refers to himself as Mr Money, is now a proud landlord as he recently took to social media to share a picture of his new home.

The singer, who is signed to Olamide’s Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL) label, took to his social media timeline to share the good news as he said he went from searching for free bed space to having his own home.

Legit.ng captured some of the congratulation messages from some of the singer’s fans and followers.

Source: Legit.ng