Ace TV show host VJ Adams has, in a recent video, slammed some Nigerian celebrities who are in the habit of always posting old vacation photos online

The former SoundCity host noted that those celebrities are the cause of their problems as they send the wrong messages to show promoters with their vacation photos

Adams noted that he isn't particularly saying its wrong to post old vacation photos; rather, he questions why they change their Instagram location when truly they are not at that location

Popular Nigerian TV show host VJ Adams is quite famous for his hilarious ways of commenting on social issues. He recently shared a video where he called out some Nigerian celebrities who are usually in the habit of posting old vacation photos online months after.

Adams noted that he isn't particularly against people posting old vacation videos. However, he questioned why people change their Instagram app's location when they post old vacation pictures.

Ace Nigerian show host VJ Adams slams his colleague over their misleading old vacation posts. Photo credit: @iamvjadams

He slammed this habit, noting that it is misleading because people will believe they are abroad or on vacation when they're not.

VJ Adams also explained that this habit is the reason why some celebrities don't get called or invited for gigs.

Watch the video clip below:

Read some of the reactions the post stirred:

@kems_stores:

"Me when I travel out....1 million pictures to be taken....e easy?...will be sharing it for 600yrs."

@yvonne1___:

"Wetin concern you, is it your turkey."

@slashazhandle:

"It's called extended return on investment."

@_chi_dozie:

"Set awon TAKE ME BACK/Turkey DUMP isonu."

@freshview__:

"Putting location doesn't necessarily mean you are at that location. You are simply saying this was where this photo was taken."

Source: Legit.ng