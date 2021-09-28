Media personality VJ Adams has taken to social media with a post directed at young ones coming behind him

The OAP noted that people can legitimately become successful in life without making things tough for others

His post stirred different reactions from people on social media who appeared to share the same sentiments with him

Popular media personality, VJ Adams, recently shared a post on his Instastory channel in the hopes of inspiring those in the younger generation who are looking up to people like him.

Adams explained that he has a genuine interest in making these young ones understand that they can become successful in life even if they choose to follow a straight and honest path.

Media personality VJ Adams shares words of inspiration for young ones coming behind him. Photo: @iamvjadams

Source: Instagram

According to him, people can still make it without making life hard for others, without deliberately becoming debtors and clout chasing.

He rounded up his post by noting that choosing to follow the honest path can equally fetch people influence and impact in life.

See his post below:

Social media users react

Adam’s perspective on life seemed to resonate with some social media users as many had different things to say.

Read some comments sighted below:

weetneybotanicals said:

"Good to hear, someone people still have small sense in the industry."

sweetsophieeee said:

"I don write this advice for wall."

domingo_loso said:

"Very correct. You can rise without bringing others down."

e_money_jnr01 said:

"True I don write this one down."

angel_caily said:

"Loud it!! So people at the back can hear you! ."

jackieidimogu said:

"Are they ready to hear this? All they want to hear is cut soap for me."

