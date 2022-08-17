“That Was Amazing”: Idris Elba Thanks Ikorodu Bois on Video Call Over Impressive Recreation of His Movie
- Talented Nigerian youngsters, Ikorodu Bois, have once again been internationally recognised
- Popular UK actor, Idris Elba, had a video call with them over their impressive recreation of his new movie, Beast
- Elba personally thanked the Ikorodu Bois, and congratulations poured in for them from fans who celebrated their feat
Talented Nigerian youngsters, Ikorodu Bois, recently had an interaction with popular British actor, Idris Elba.
The much-loved UK star had a video call with them to show his appreciation for their craftsmanship.
The Ikorodu Bois, who are known to recreate popular videos with their own twist, did the same for Elba’s new movie, Beast.
The youngsters remade the movie’s trailer using interesting props to recreate some of the items in the film.
After watching their remake, Elba gushed over how talented they were and made sure to tell them they were amazing.
The Ikorodu Bois also used the opportunity to express their love for Idris and added that they couldn’t wait to see the movie once it was out.
See their video call below:
Congratulations pour in for Ikorodu Bois from fans
Not long after the video call was posted online, a number of fans and celebrities took to the comment section to celebrate with the Ikorodu Bois.
Read some of their comments below:
Laryoh17:
“You guys are just starting, you are going places, keep making us proud.”
Talentedkidzstarduo_:
“More grace my people .”
Whoisekechak:
“This is amazing guys...KEEP AT IT, ONE DAY YOU'LL BE ON WORLD STAGE...GOD WILL SHOW Y'ALL FORTH ❤️.”
Agbojude081:
“See ur mouth like actual lion ♂️ I no won hear justice for anybody o.”
Wealth.anointed:
“It's always a joy seeing yourself dream coming through ❤️❤️ more winning guys ❤️❤️❤️.”
Nice one.
