'tPopular Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus got her followers blushing when she shared new photos of herself on Instagram

The actress transformed from her plus-sized self to a new baby girl version and noted that it wasn't an easy journey

Eniola has earlier shared a Monday motivation about passion towards work, and Nigerians have reacted differently to her transformation video

Ace Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has got social media buzzing with the latest post she shared on her Instagram page.

The actress shared before and after photos of her incredible transformation in body size as she moved from big size to baby girl Eniola.

Eniola Badmus shares before and after photos. Credit: @eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

In the caption of the post, Eniola noted that her transformation wasn't an easy journey and declared that she worked so hard for it.

According to the actress:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Wasn’t an easy journey………Oju ri tooooo."

Check out the post below:

The actress had initially shared a post to motivate her followers about their passion towards work and doing things they love.

According to her:

"When you start to do the things that you truly love, it wouldn't matter whether it is Monday or Friday; you would be so excited to wake up each morning to work on your passions."

Check out her Monday motivation post below:

Nigerians react to Eniola Badmus' posts

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Eniola Badmus' posts about her transformation, most of them commended her.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Therealafrocandy:

"You did it."

Askdamz:

"Weight-loss takes off years on a person. You look good. Well done."

Sophyne_hair:

"Wow so proud of you."

Nnwaoma:

"What size were you before and what size are you now??? This is dedication and hard work."

Abejideibukun:

"As in ehn. The journey is not an easy one, I was just admiring your change during the weekend. Omor the new you is amazing."

Officialdharmee:

"Nice Slim-tea sellers will start using these pictures to market their products."

Through thick and thin: Eniola Badmus shares before and after photos

The popular Nigerian actress left fans buzzing after photos of her transformation went viral on social media.

On March 8, 2022, the formerly plus-sized Badmus took to her Snapchat page to share an old photo alongside a recent one showing her appearance.

In both photos, Badmus was captured with her friend and top singer, Davido, and it made the difference in her stature clearer than ever. On one hand, the actress looked very puffed up as she posed with Davido in the first photo.

However, the second photo she took with the singer showed just how much she had trimmed down.

Source: Legit.ng