Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s relationship with his on and off girlfriend, Chioma, has continued to raise comments online

Just recently, a video resurfaced online of the celebrity couple going shopping together and it got fans talking

While some people argued that Davido and Chioma are now back together, others noted that she was another Annie Idibia in the making

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido’s relationship with one of his baby mamas, Chioma, has continued to be a topic of interest among fans.

The music star and his on and off girlfriend were couple goals until they parted ways some months ago.

However, a video that surfaced on social media has raised the hopes of some fans that they are now back together.

Davido and Chioma spark dating rumours with video of them shopping.

Source: Instagram

In a video posted online by one of Davido’s boys, Gidiboyent, the music star and Chioma were seen going shopping together. The clip was also captioned 001 and 002.

See the video below:

After the clip made the rounds on social media, it got a number of people talking. While some claimed that it was an old video, others said they were back together. Another group of people however likened Chioma to 2baba’s wife, Annie Idibia.

Read some of their comments below:

Lizzie_mkn:

“But this VIDEO na old one now.#emjustsaying.”

Zendaya31_:

“Together or not, it doesn't put food on our tables.”

Engr_joseph_alo_2:

“Na so Tuface and Annie matter take start. Community preeq no fit ever stay one place oo.”

Annyliabakery:

“Another Annie Idibia loading.”

Sherifatomololakolawole:

“I actually love dem together sha.”

Kanyinsola_0dulana:

“With old video.”

Rita4.real:

“Dem don de give chioma hope again Davido crew make una stop this things wen una de do chioma na so she de cook for una that time all of una de shout our wife our wife stop it abeg.”

Hmm.

Davido calls Chioma his gist partner shortly after unveiling his second son

In another interesting news about Chioma, Davido shared his relationship with her on social media.

The Stand Strong crooner shared her photo online and referred to her as his gist partner to the surprise of many fans.

The revelation came shortly after Davido publicly unveiled his second son, Dawson, with a UK-based makeup artist.

