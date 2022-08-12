Actress Nkechi Blessing is in the news again, and this time, she has made another controversial statement which got everyone talking

The controversial actress, during a live video on Instagram, was talking about marriage and how it wasn’t a must for everyone to get married

Nkechi, however, said if she wanted a man to marry, she could buy one “with the little money she has” and put him in her house

The controversial Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing is in the news again as she dropped another bombshell that got everyone talking.

The actress made this statement during a live video on Instagram where she joined a discussion on marriage and whether it is compulsory for a woman to get married or not.

Actress Nkechi Blessing speaks about marriage Credit: @nkechi_blessing_sunday

Source: Instagram

However, she noted that marriage wasn’t compulsory and could decide not to marry. The actress also added that with the little money that she has, she could decide to buy a man, put him in her house and control however she likes.

Her words: “No be everybody come this life say dem won marry. I can comfortably buy a man with the little change that I have, you dey hear English. I can comfortably buy a guy and put him in my house. I will say sit down there; he will stay until I tell him to move.”

Check out the recorded live video below:

Nigerians react to Nkechi Blessing’s claim

Official_asilo:

"What nonsense is dis woman talking abt how much you get."

Krizhova:

"No be only buy a Man. What happened to the last Man she purchased . I pity young girls that take this kind of women with such low moral & mentality as role models."

Zansi_fo_sho1:

"How much you get self aunty Nkechi you talk too much."

Mrsix_beatz:

"Aunty, you can buy a baby or boy but you can’t buy a man like me please, with all due respect."

Sweetalmondcake:

"Aunty Nkechi be calming down.is not all men u can buy men get levels."

Nkechi Blessing speaks on how she met ex-boo Falegan

It would be recalled that Legit.ng reported how actress Nkechi Blessing spoke in an interview about how she met her ex-boyfriend, Opeyemi Falegan.

The movie star also touched on how the relationship started and what made her decide that she could no longer continue.

In the interview with Daddy Freeze, the underlying issue Nkechi appeared to have with Falegan was his joblessness and unwillingness to work.

