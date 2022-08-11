Singer Oxlade doesn’t appreciate fans pitting him up against senior colleagues in the industry that crawled so he could work

The Kulosa crooner was quick to ‘knock’ an overzealous fan who submitted that he has a better vocal range than Wandel Coal

Wading into the matter, music journalist Joey Akan mentioned how people only compare artists in a bid to sow bad blood between them

Nigerian music star Oxlade isn’t for the game of comparison and his recent exchange with a Twitter fan is a clear-cut indication.

The overzealous individual had taken to the microblogging platform with a post submitting that Oxlade has a better singing voice and vocal range than top music star, Wande Coal.

Singer Oxlade slams fan for saying he's better than Wande Coal. Photo: @wandecoal/@oxladeofficial

Source: Instagram

See his tweet below:

Upon catching wind of the post, the Kolosa crooner was quick to shut it down while letting fans know that he doesn’t appreciate such comparisons.

Oxlade mentioned that the individual’s submission is void, adding that he learn a lot from the senior colleague he is being compared to.

"Very unpopular and a big cap. Learnt everything from that man. Let’s dead this narrative please," he tweeted.

See their exchange below:

Journalist Joey Akan wades in

Also contributing to what had played out, music journalist, Joey Akan, submitted that most people only compare Nigerian artists against each other with the sole intention of sowing bad blood.

“They are seeking to diminish one while uplifting another, thereby sowing bad-blood between people who have no business seeing each other in acrimonious light,” his tweet read in part.

See below:

Source: Legit.ng