Singer Wizkid has given his fans and supporters on social media another bragging right against other fan bases

This comes after the MIL singer became the first African artiste to bag four music certifications in the USA

Many people congratulated the Nigerian music star with some others stylishly throwing jabs at him

Fans and supporters of Wizkid cannot contain their excitement on social media after their favourite artiste gave them another reason to be proud.

According to Africa Facts Zone, the Nigerian superstar has now made history as the first African artiste to bag four different music certifications in the USA.

Wizkid becomes 1st African artiste with 4 US certifications. Photo: @wizkidnews

Source: Instagram

Wizkid’s Essence, Come Closer, Brown Skin Girl and One dance were all listed as tracks that made the record possible for the singer.

The same platform equally claimed that the Ojuelegba hitmaker holds a similar title in the UK where he proudly has 10 music certifications.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See tweet below:

Social media users react

dg01335 said:

"He’s always the first in everything …paving way for others yet haters don’t wanna respect him…"

cashkidworld said:

"Jada P is really working hard for him."

onestopshop_solutions said:

"E reach for somebody to want to be like you.Machaalaa maachaala maachaalaa maachaalaaa!!"

osaweosahon said:

"Still all of them are collaborative efforts and the people on those song made the music go platinum, not because of is verses."

official_obi_music said:

"Which kind title be this.This should be normal to us by now.Nigerian artists are international now.Make Una stop this thing.Which one be first African to do this and that."

ezekiel.ezeben said:

"That’s the real Goat no be OBO wey just the make noise everywhere."

Videos of WIzkid saying "she tell me say" stirs reactions online

Meanwhile, Wizkid is known for many hit songs that continue to make waves in and outside the country.

There, however, seems to be a particular line that is usually present in many of his songs, which is the “She tell me say” line.

A video showing more than five songs where Wizkid repeatedly used his popular line stirred mixed reactions online

Source: Legit.ng