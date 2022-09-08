Nigerian singer Tems was seen showing her walking style in a video, and many netizens have a lot to say about it

Tems wore dark shades and walked with pride at a location where she seems to have been having fun

The video has, however, left many of her fans and followers gushing as some hailed her stunning beauty

Nigerian music star Tems is making headlines over a video showing off her walking style.

Tems rocked a tight outfit with dark shades covering her eyes and was seen having fun.

Video of Tems walking stirs reactions. Credit: @tems

Source: Instagram

The video has sparked different reactions from netizens online as some asked why she was walking the way she did.

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

This is coming some days after Tems had hinted to her fans about a new project she was working on.

In her words

"My people dem, I missed you so much I was cooking, the musik carry me where I kno no."

See the post below:

Fans react to video of Tems walking

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

officialqueenama:

"God bless Africa ."

akwa__ugo:

"Tems and condition."

mide_fwesh:

"Tems baby too beautiful."

olatomide_c_:

"Is the way she walk for me ."

omabarbie1:

"Full package ."

walex_x10:

"Shey she won chest ball ?."

walex_x10:

"Why she dey chest out like that ?"

bardisyver:

"Always cutting the video when she wants to show Gods creation ."

ogbodo_jesus:

"Which kind Waka be this one nah."

saintclaire77:

"TEMS like dey carry chest put for front, she kon dey gakpa join, she dey buga dey waka, but the most important thing nah that her IDI."

Tems replies those talking bad about her voice

Nigerian singer and songwriter Tems seems to be all out for those who talk bad about her voice despite her national and international fame.

Tems, in what looked like a clapback during a live chat with her fans, described those talking bad about her voice as being mad.

In her words:

“Your voice no sweet, your own voice no sweet, you are mad.”

The singer went on to laugh out loud during the live chat.

Source: Legit.ng