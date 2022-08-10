A budding Nollywood actress, Faith Ononiwu, got emotional after she spoiled herself with a new Toyota ride

The actress who was proud of herself thanked God for buying her first car and prayed it won't be the last one

The ride was delivered to her on set and she broke down in tears upon its arrival, fans have joined her in the celebration

A Nollywood actress, Faith Ononiwu got her fans blushing after she shared a humbling moment she bought her first car.

Faith took to her Instagram page to announce that she just got her first car and expressed gratitude to God over it.

Faith Ononieu goes emotional as she buys new car. Credit: @faithononiwuofficial

Source: Instagram

The new car was delivered to he while shooting a movie and her crew members joined in the celebration of her latest acquisition.

Upon sighting the car, Faith went uncontrollable as she broke down in tears of joy and congratulated herself for becoming a car owner at last.

She captioned the post as:

"Couldn't hold the Tears of Joy as my Car landed today at the location while shooting Thanks everyone 4 sharing in my Joy."

Check out the moment she went emotional below:

Watch the moment her crew members joined in the celebration below:

Nigerians congratulate Faith Ononiwu

Social media users across the country have joined Faith Ononiwu in the celebration as they showered her with congratulatory messages.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Brownyigboegwu:

"Congratulations my dear you worked for it and God’s time is the best."

Bensonokonkwo:

"Congratulations baby girl well deserved."

Realcharityasuquo:

"Congrats my darling, indeeds you're an extremely a hardworking lady."

Templeiheariochi_nwoko_ngwa:

"Congratulations ma,you are so hardworking so u deserve it."

Realcharityasuquo:

"Cry baby, the tears are meaningful. God thank you for blessing her efforts."

Source: Legit.ng