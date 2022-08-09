Former BBNaija season 4 stars, Kim Oprah and Tacha Akide had a little face-off after a fan dragged the later

Kim who was rooting for her friend, Beauty in the ongoing season 7 edition of the show was dragged after she got disqualified from the show

The reality star wondered why people will be coming for her because of Beauty and maintained that she was never disqualified from the show

A fan of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show sparked reactions when she dug up the moment season 4 stars, Kim Oprah and Tacha Akide came for each other.

Kim who is a fan of disqualified Level-Up star, Beauty, got dragged after she had initially trolled Tacha for suffering the same fate in the show.

Kim Oprah replies Tacha Akide over Beauty troll. Credit: @kimoprah @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

Beauty and Kim were former beauty queens and hence the need for her to show support for her going into the BBNaija show before her journey was cut short due to disqualification.

According to the fan who trolled Kim,

"So Kim laughed at Tacha for being disqualified only for her friend to suffer same fate years later."

Tacha commented on the tweet and declared that the fan is not nice.

Replying both Tacha and the fan, Kim wondered why she should be dragged for someone else's cross and maintained that she was never disqualified from the show.

Check out the interesting exchanges below:

Nigerians react to the exchange between the reality stars

The exchange between Kim Oprah and Tacha Akide engineered by a fan sparked mixed reactions online.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Hera_muny:

"Them pursue you comot the house."

Lovelymaky:

"Dragging Kim who wasn't disqualified for laughing at your disqualified fave is silly, to say the least. Kim is not Beauty and Beauty is not Kim."

Swankyjae:

"Kim said the truth. She wasn’t disqualified and that’s facts."

Chimmy_afiana:

"But you didn’t win either and people don’t even remember you were ever a BBN housemate."

Nigerians feel Beauty deserves her disqualification

Beauty Tukura became the first housemate to be disqualified from this year's edition of the BBNaija show.

The former beauty queen got 3 strikes for numerous unruly behaviours that led to her eventual disqualification.

Legit.ng conducted a poll to ask its readers whether Beauty actually deserved to be disqualified from the show and most of them feel it was a good decision.

