Nigerian singer Davido is back to spending money on expensive items he considers investments

The singer in his usual fashion took to his Instagram story channel to show off a huge painting that was delievred to him

Davido also shared a photo of himself posing with the painting with a huge smile of satisfaction on his face

Popular Nigerian singer Davido does not hold back when it comes to splurging money on the things he love such as jewellery, accessories and most recently artwork.

The Fem crooner known to show off at every opportunity shared photos of a huge painting he just acquired on his Instagram story channel.

Davido shows off new expensive painting Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The artwork which was privately delivered to the singer cost him just a little over N10m. In another post, Davido lounged on a chair in front of his new artwork with a wide smile of satisfaction on his face.

"@olaoluslawn 20,000 pounds. Private delivery. SlawnArt = investments."

See the post below:

Nigerian singer Davido splurges millions on painting Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng