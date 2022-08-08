Popular Nollywood actor Ebun Oloyede aka Olaiya Igwe is known for his roles in movies but outside work, he is a great father

The filmmaker has six grown-up children both home and abroad who are doing well and he has put great efforts into raising them

Olaiya Igwe's wife has relocated abroad and he has two kids currently in the UK and US respectively

The veteran actor also has another son, his second child in Nigeria who shares a striking resemblance with him

For most Nollywood actresses, they make it clear that they are shouldering their motherhood responsibilities while most of their male counterparts just show their Nollywood side of life.

Some of these men however behind the glitz and glamorous lifestyle are great parents who are doing great jobs with raising their beautiful kids.

Veteran actor Ebun Oloyede has 6 grown-up chidren

Source: Instagram

Some of these kids gst to school and live abroad while their fathers work here from one location to the other to make ends meet.

One of such fathers is veteran actor and filmmaker Ebun Oloyede popularly known as Olaiya Igwe.

A father to six grown-up kids both home and abroad, Olaiya Igwe has put in his money, time, and efforts into being the great father that he has been.

Legit.ng brings you this heartwarming piece as we showcase the actor's kids in no particular order.

1 Rildwan Oloyede

Rildwan is Olaiya Igwe's first son, based in Atlanta in the United States. The actor is fondly called Baba Ridwan.

Photo of the young man suggests he is a down to earth individual with a great fashion sense.

Olaiya is proud of his child and doesn't hesitate to flaunt him.

Popular actor Olaiya Igwe and one of his sons

Source: Instagram

2. Zainob Ajoke Oloyede

This is one of the actor's three beautiful daughters. The young lady is a final year student at Lagos State University (LASU).

Zainob is a beautiful and brilliant young lady and she seems to be the fairest of the bunch.

The young lady also looks like a fashionista and does not play with her looks.

One of Olaiya Igwe's daughters Zainob

Source: Instagram

3. Fuad Oloyede

Olaiya Igwe's baby boy who is his last child, Fuad is a student in the UK. Despite being the actor's baby, the young man is all grown up.

Fuad sports dreadlocks and shares a faint redsemblace with his popular father.

Olaiya is fond of the boy and lovingly refers to him as 'my baby boy'.

Vetran actor Olaiya Igwe likes to call Fuad his baby boy

Source: Instagram

4. Olumide Oloyede

Olumide is Olaiya's second child and of all his children, shares a striking resemblance with the actor.

The distinct difference between father and son is the fact that while the actor carries huge tribal marks, none of his children have it.

Olumide is a younger and more handsome version of his dear father.

Olaiya Igwe and his second son share a striking resemblance

Source: Instagram

5. Rukayat Omoyemi Oloyede

Rukayat seems to be a daddy's girl and she is another of the actor's three daughters. The young lady finished from private University, Crescent in Ogun state.

Omoyemi also shares a faint resemblance to her father who is clearly proud of her.

The actor also makes sure to show up for important functions regarding his children as he shared photos from Rukayat's convocation ceremony.

Olaiya Igwe's daughter Rukayat graduated from Crescent university

Source: Instagram

6. Bola Oloyede

Bola is also one of the actor's beautiful daughters who is also based in Nigeria just like most of her siblings.

Bola seems to be be the eldest of the actor's daughter and she ia also doing well for herself.

So far, none of Olaiya's kids has ventured into Nollywood. Only time will tell if any of them is willing to walk in his shoes.

Ebun Oloyede aka Olaiya Igwe's beautiful daughter Bola

Source: Instagram

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Ebun Oloyede, popularly called Olaiya Igwe, is the recent beneficiary of former National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) MC Oluomo's benevolence.

Oluomo's son King West took to his Instagram story channel to share a video of the emotional moment his father gifted the actor a new Benz.

After recovering from the surprise, a suddenly bare-footed Olaiya ran to catch up with Oluomo, fell to the floor in prostration and rolled around.

