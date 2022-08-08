BBNaija’s Level Up housemate, Beauty Tukura, came to the end of her time in the house in an abrupt manner

Although she was only in the house for two weeks, Beauty got involved in a handful of dramas that gave many mixed feelings about her person

Legit.ng has highlighted some incidences that contributed to Beauty’s disqualification from the Big Brother house

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) participants are brought into the house solely for the aim of entertaining viewers but this doesn’t mean they are to throw caution to the wind.

Such appears to be the case for ex Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN), Beauty Tukura, who was in the house to further amplify her career.

While she might have gained a few more fans from her short stay in the house, Beauty’s composure left a bitter-sweet taste in the mouths of those who wanted to see her win.

Unfortunately, the ride to the end was farfetched for Beauty who got booted out of the house for flouting Big Brother’s rules. Legit.ng highlights some of her dramatic moments in the house

1. Beauty and Ilebaye

Beauty's trouble started in the BBNaija house after the first Saturday night party. Under the influence of alcohol, the Level Up housemate got angry that her man Groovy danced with another housemate and this didn't bode well with her.

Things took a different turn after Ilebaye got involved in the lovers' brawl and pissed Beauty off in the process of trying to get things settled. An agitated Beauty went on to physically remove an object from Ilebaye and this was an action that ultimately bagged her the first strike of the season.

2. Beauty and Daniella

Beauty also got involved in a heated argument with a fellow Level 2 housemate days before she was ousted out of the house.

A trending video captured the ladies trying to rectify what had gone wrong between them as other housemates watched the drama unfold.

Beauty stressed that she didn't have a problem with Daniella, but it was clear the other lady didn;t entirely feel the same way.

3. Beauty attacks lover Groovy

The ex-MBGN participant broke the camel's back with her last fight with in-house-lover Groovy before her disqualification.

Beauty didn't learn from her alcohol-induced drama the previous week as she broke multiple rules in the process of dealing with Groovy for dancing with another female housemate.

The Level Up housemate got physical again and this earned her a double strike from Biggie, which eventually brought her journey in the house to an end.

