Popular reality TV show BBNaija is known to make headlines for different from activities in the house to some actions from housemates, among others

Getting disqualified from the house is another big headline from the show as it keeps fans of the reality show talking for months even after it ends

BBNaija Level Up housemate Beauty, who happens to be a former queen, is the first to be qualified in this year's edition and is currently trending across major social media platforms

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up is currently on, and within a few weeks, since the reality show commenced, there have been different reports from the house that has sparked reactions online.

However, the latest is Beauty, a former queen disqualification from the BBNaija house on Sunday, August 8.

Erica disqualified after verbal exchange with Laycon. Credit: @ericanlewedim @beauty @kemen

Beauty's disqualification comes after she received a double strike on Sunday. Before this, the former queen had been punished for her fight with Ilebayo, which made it the three strikes and signified it was time for her to leave.

The former beauty queen was told to leave the house before the live eviction show commenced for “infringement of several rules”. Beauty was in the house for 15 days before she was evicted

Aside from Beauty, some other housemates were disqualified in the previous edition and Legit.ng take a look at them and why they were evicted.

1. Erica from Lockdown edition in 2020

During her stay in the BBNaija house back in 2020, Erica verbally attacked Laycon, who later emerged the winner of that year's edition.

She refused to back down even when fellow housemates attempted to calm the situation and prevent her from making rash decisions.

Erica broke three different rules of the BBNaija competition during her moment of anger as she threatened to kill Laycon when they leave the house, destroyed Big Brother's property and also used a word which had been banned for housemates during their time in the house.

Erica was in the house for 49 days before she was evicted.

2. Tacha from Pepper Dem edition in 2019

Natasha Akhide, better known as Tacha, was one of the housemates that were disqualified from the show.

In 2019, Tacha, who already had 2 strikes for some of her actions in the house, got into an ugly argument with fellow housemate Mercy Eke.

The exchange eventually led to Tacha going physical by pulling Mercy’s hair and also pushing her.

Tacha was in the house for 89 days before she was evicted.

3. Khloe and K Brule from Double Wahala edition in 2018

In the 2018 edition of the BBNaija reality show, two housemates, Khloe and K Brule, were sent packing after they were disqualified.

The two, who were both team members at the time of their disqualification from the show, had already had strikes for some of their actions in the house.

While K Brule earned them a strike for inflicting harm on himself, Khloe bagged a strike for provocation.

Khloe and K Brule were in the house for 22 days before they were evicted.

4. Kemen of See Gobe edition in 2017

The See Gobe edition of the BBNaija show in 2017 saw body fitness trainer Kemen disqualified from the reality show.

Kemen was found guilty of molesting fellow housemate, T Boss, her sleep. A clip showed the moment he carried out the act, and he was told to leave the house afterwards.

Kemen was in the house for 44 days before he was evicted.

BBNaija: Housemates in shock as Beauty gets disqualified

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) contestant Beauty Tukura shocked both her colleagues and fans after she verbally and physically attacked her boo, Groovy, for dancing with Chomzy at the Saturday night party.

Despite having a strike, Beauty threw caution to the wind as she went on a long rant in the house and ended up physically attacking Groovy whom she eventually broke-up with with her wig.

To the shock of many, Biggie addressed Beauty's irrational behaviour before the live eviction show.

Source: Legit.ng