Nigerian singing duo P-Square has sparked hilarious reactions on social media following how they treated a fan

The musicians were singing and giving their fans a great time when a young man suddenly joined them on the stage from behind

The brothers did not waste time as they both pushed the guy away fro them to the side of the stage and continued performing like nothing happened

It is not uncommon to see overzealous fans climb up the stage when musicians are performing, some get an opportunity of a life time, others get kicked off.

A young man who joined singing duo P-Square on stage got the shock of his life after the brothers collectively threw him off stage.

The singers continued with their performance like nothing happened as their bouncers finished off the job of making the intruder stayed away from them.

Nigerians react to the funny incident

benny_lee04:

"Dem don throw am go where he nor know "

perfumesandcolognes:

"He wanted to steal their shine"

wendy_adamma:

"These fans doing too much these days."

cenchihairfactory:

"When him sef wear LASMA ABI POLICE COAT WHY DEM NO GO THROW AM "

pericares:

"Them for throway am well well "

aserogun:

"Over happiness make am land for where him no no."

tolahuncho4pf:

"Good for the fan make he no be say he wan come do them bad."

emma.nuel2257:

"You see two people wey Dey like bouncer you go hug dem "

