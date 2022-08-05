Nollywood actress Mary Njoku has released a post to slam those who propagate the idea that a woman's place in the home is limited to the kitchen

The ROK TV founder, in her post, shared a list of things that a full housewife does in the house and yet doesn't get paid or even appreciated enough for it

Mary affirmed that if women indeed get paid for the work that they do as good housewives, they will make more money than bank executives

Nollywood actress and founder of ROK TV, Mary Remmy Njoku, has slammed all those who say a woman's place is in the kitchen with a post on her social media page.

Mary said in the post shared that almost 78% of chefs and head cooks in the world are men, yet some "idiots" as used by her claim that a woman's place is in the kitchen.

Mary Njoku advises men to learn to appreciate their housewives better

Source: Instagram

She further noted that, however, the truth is that men too are very familiar with the kitchen but only the "paid kitchens" and unfairly leave the unpaid ones for women to run.

Mary Njoku is married to the serial entrepreneur and co-founder of iROKO TV, Jason Njoku, she is pretty famous for her popular stance on justice, equality and fair treatment of women.

The ROK studios director further captioned her post with this summary below:

"Lets learn to appreciate the 'good' house wives. Cos if they get paid for all the work they do, they will make more money than some bank executives."

See how netizens reacted to Mary's post below:

@nikkys_something

"Don't mind them....na so one of our president say him wife belong to the kitchen....good morning beautiful ladies of wanneka ."

@nonnierrence

"As in eh... All these while maintaining beauty ."

@goodnewsericoisika

"Paid kitchen & unpaid kitchen ."

@kelechidike

"Oil dey your head mama..."

@realkingsleyfresh

"Why are men not commenting on this post?? I guess guilty Conscience."

Mary Njoku advises men to have open marriages if their wives can’t satisfy them

Legit. ng recalls when Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Mary Remmy Njoku, waded into the Yul Edochie 2nd wife saga that trended on social media for days.

According to Mary, married men whose wives cannot satisfy them in the other room should make their marriages open.

She said that way wives would also have the opportunity to help themselves outside their marriages with their husband's blessings.

Source: Legit.ng