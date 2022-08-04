With the many drama DNA tests have caused in some homes, popular actress Mary Njoku shared a perspective many should consider

Mary advised men not to jump to conclusion that their wives are unfaithful after a DNA test has been conducted

The actress called for a DNA test to be done on the wife as well to know If the child was hers, according to her, strange things were happening

Popular Nollywood actress Mary Njoku is making headlines over her perspective on DNA tests.

The actress, in a statement, revealed why DNA tests should be carried out on women and not men alone.

There is possibility the child doesn't belong to her. Credit: @maryremmynjoku

Source: Instagram

Mary stressed that a man should not conclude that his wife is unfaithful after a DNA test reveals his supposed child doesn't belong to him.

She urged that a second DNA test should be carried out on the wife to know if the child is hers as well, as she added that strange things were happening.

Mary wrote:

"If the child yours, he/she might not be hers too. There is a that possibility."

See her post below:

Reactions as Mary Njoku calls for DNA tests to be done on women

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

"iampearlita__:

"That’s honestly another angle shaa ooo."

omothick:

"Because them de switch babies for hospital oo."

jemusbae:

"True. Atleast be clear from all angles because some of this hospitals can be very careless."

discreet_fun_massage_lagos:

"Very correct. Women are going through alot already abeg."

blaccquin:

"She has a point….but here in this part of the world….A woman is always wrong smh."

