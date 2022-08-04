Popular media personality, Latasha Ngwube, has hit back at veteran comedian, Ali Baba, who called out some actresses' source of wealth

Latasha noted the comedy maestro is not in the best position to call out the women in Nollywood as she also said actors also do similar things

The media personality said Alibaba should have focused the talks on all celebrities and the pressure they put on people with their lifestyles

A female media personality, Latasha Ngwube has dragged veteran comedian, Ali Baba for questioning the source of wealth of Nollywood actresses.

Ali Baba shared a video to lampoon some actresses who flaunt wealth and build multi-million mansions, he wondered how much such peeple make from acting that they spend so much. money.

Latasha Ngwube replies Ali Baba over comments on actresses. Credit: @latashalagos @alibabagcfr

Source: Instagram

Latasha declared that Ali Baba is not the best person to speak about thee topic as she accused him of sexism.

She also noted that some male actors are also into illicit activities with older women who paid them.

Latasha maintained that:

"Your approach sounds like an attack on women when we should be focused on all genders and the pressures they put men and women under with their deceptive lifestyle. P.s. even those you identified that do business,it's still not guaranteed that their ways are pure."

Check out her full response below:

Nigerians react to Latasha's reply to Ali Baba

Social media users have reacted differently to Latasha's response to Ali Baba.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ugezujugezu:

"Alibaba speaking sense since Living in Bondage. They will attack him surely, but I trust my Oga. He will not even respond to anyone."

Sauceprince1:

"Madam, take several seats . He said what he said, if you feel some type of way, change your ways and stop misleading young ones."

Osasu.daniels:

"You are right but the actors dont tension other men on IG. They take their cars and enter house....but you actresses.... buy small motor u una go post for all social media and tell others that they are nt your mate."

Divine_neny:

"Baba don scatter their table dey don dey run up and down like headless chickens."

