In a recent interview on Echo Room TV, Nigerian singer Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed, better known as Bella Shmurda, recounted his grass to grace story.

Bella Shmurda spoke on his life before fame as he disclosed he used to help his mother with her rental business.

Bella Shmurda shares his grass-to-grace story. Credit: @bellashmurda

Source: Instagram

According to the singer, after he made it to fame, his mum would still call him to go and supply chairs to customers in need of it.

The singer said at some point, he had to tell his mum that he could no longer be delivering chairs and tables as he is now a star.

Bella Shmurda said:

"Even with the video, my mama still dey call me make I come carry chair.''

During the interview, the singer went on to shout out to his mother, describing her as his biggest fan.

See the video:

Funny reactions trail Bella Shmurda's interview

Many of the singer's fans took to social media to share some hilarious comments, Legit.ng captured some of them, see them below:

laughpillscomedy:

"Even though I nor hear everything finish, I Sha hear say "Owo tiblow" which means "Mama I done blow so I nor go fit dey carry chair again oo."

tbellz07

" I had a very good laugh watching this."

_hiesabfinest:

"I talk am...I DON RENT CHAIR N TABLE for una hand dah year ."

