RMD’s daughter, Nichole has responded to a tweet calling on those who are against a Tinubu presidency because of his age to share pictures of their dads

Nichole took things a notch higher as she posted a video of her 61-year-old father and maintained that he’s too old to be Nigeria’s president

The video sparked mixed reactions from members of the online community with many noting that RMD still appears fit

The age of All Progressive Congress (APC)’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, continues to stir drama among Nigerians as the 2023 general elections approach.

A supporter on Twitter recently took to the microblogging platform calling on those who are against Tinubu because of his age to equally share photos of their fathers.

RMD's daughter shares video of dad. Photo: @mofedamijo/@officialbat

“For those who said Bola Tinubu is old and shaking, let’s do a challenge, post the pictures of your fathers,” the tweet read.

See tweet below:

Responding to the tweet, Nollywood actor Richard Mofe Damijo’s daughter, Nichole, posted a video of the popular movie legend.

RMD appeared dapper in a two-piece suit as he showed off for the camera while the video was being recording.

In her caption, Nichole submitted that her 61-year-old dad is also too old to become Nigeria’s president.

See her tweet below:

Social media users react

@Jioke_LOC said:

"Sis brought RPG to a chicken hunt. If you blow it to shreds wetin we go come chop?"

@phreeman9 said:

"So they're saying Tinubu is older than this man here with just 10yrs difference?"

@Dani_DaCEO said:

"This one no too old to be president o. This one sharp!"

@buk_ee said:

"This one self too light. Show the one he's doing press up! This man is too agile."

@KennyIwa said:

"Lol. Don't worry,when you get to 61 years, you'll notice you're not as old as the children think."

Tinubu's 'in-law' reveals presidential candidate's alleged age

Legit.ng reported that Tee Mac Omatshola Iseli, a flutist who claimed to be Bola Tinubu's in-law, alleged that the APC presidential candidate is 86, not 70.

Iseli said Nigerians should not vote for the former Lagos state governor, claiming he is not fit for the office of the number one citizen.

The former president of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) said this in reaction to the Facebook post by a Tinubu supporter.

