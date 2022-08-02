Singer Portable has joined the list of Nigerian celebrities who take to social media to flaunt their gym activities

The Zazu crooner shared a video of him and some of his crew members at a gym where he flexed some muscles

The video has, however, sparked reactions as a video from the gym showed Portable smoking while exercising

Nigerian upcoming singer Portable is making headlines over a recent video he shared during his exercise at a gym.

The video showed the Zazu singer alongside some of his crew members in a conversation in the Yoruba language before he commenced his gym activities.

Portable was seen smoking before he went on to lift some heavy Iron bars.

Sharing the video, he wrote:

"Man Pass Man Bizza Bizza Zeh Nation Many many inspiration."

Mixed reactions as Portable smokes during exercise at the gym

Many of the singer's fans and followers have since taken to the comment section to react. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

vicksondonpeace:

"Every single thing he is doing is just wrong."

adamzino199:

"Your like and comment has Reduce and you still doing nonsense ."

oluwa_murry:

"U won gym pack ring full ur hand ."

amazindee1:

"You they gym you they smoke."

adefrosh_14:

"First person I’ll see wearing rings on the fingers at the gym ."

investor_gborla:

"ZAZUU don go gym o ... What are you waiting for."

successful_boss_12:

"Powerful man like portable you get mission."

alhakeemy_001:

"You Dey train cause of O.B.O?????."

official_leeman:

"Werey oti jeh gbogbo ijekuje you don go gym ."

m.high__lee_xo:

"anywhere wey u crash this night body go tell you."

adefrosh_14:

shile_media_brand:

"Zazu wear half shoe go gym."

Portable Zazu tenders apology to Headies Awards Organisers

Hours after controversial singer Portable Zazu reacted to his disqualification from this year's Headies Award, where he said he didn’t regret his actions and went on to brag about his achievement, he has now tendered an apology to the organisers.

Portable in the video also told his fans and followers to keep voting while he appealed to the organisers to give him his award.

In his words:

“Headies make una no vex, them say make I change that lamba, ok, keep voting.”

