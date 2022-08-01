Nigerian music superstar, David Adeleke better known as Davido, got his fans excited when he shared a feel-good video with some of his gang members

The singer vibed to one of his unreleased songs during an Instagram live session, and his fans went over the moon for the video as they anticipate its release

The song sounded like a typical Davido dance hit as he was seen holding a bottle of drinks during the freestyle

It seemed DMW boss, Davido is about to bless his teeming fans with another monster hit after he gave a clue of what is coming from him online.

During an Instagram live session, the several hits maker did a preview of one of his unleashed songs and vibed to it with some of his crew members in their usual happy mood.

Davido shares freestyle video for new song. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

In the fun video, Davido could be seen holding a bottle of Martel drink, and the new previewed song sounded like dancehall music.

Everyone featured in the video was full of life as fans anticipated the song's official release date.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Davido's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the preview video Davido shared for his unreleased song.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Heymos_paid_:

"If Davido fit hold empty bottle of martell who I be?"

Ikukunkemakonam:

"Nice song but he needs a better management like Wizkid."

Ashtag_g6ix:

"Upcoming sef no dey sing like dz again."

K.i.n.g.m.o.6.i.x:

"Na only you dey live la vida loca life cause u get money to spend , sing song for trenches make we single broke guys get hope for better tomorrow... person like Burnaboy."

Billyempire2:

"Nor delay dis song before u release am oh."

Davido and Chris Brown dance to snippet of their unreleased song

Fans of Davido are sure they will get yet another hit from him and American singer Chris Brown soon.

The singers were seen in a video online with producer Kiddominant as they sang and danced to a tune.

Davido and Chris took turns to drop lyrics to the beat as they tried to out-dance each other with different moves.

Source: Legit.ng