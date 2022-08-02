The BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has reacted to the emergence of Hermes as the new Head of House

Hermes, during the Head of House games, beat Level 2's Dotun and Cyph to win the contest after the three of them qualified for the final round of the game

Hermes emerging Head of House means all other housemates in the level 1 house are saved from possible eviction for the week

A new Head of House has emerged in the Big Brother Naija house; this time around, it has gone to the level one house.

At yesterday's Head of House games, Chibueze Iyele, popularly known as Hermes of the level one house, emerged the winner after beating Dotun and Cyph of level two in the final round of what was a tight contest.

Ebuka on Hermes as HOA @Ebuka @bellenaija @HermesIyele

Source: Instagram

With the emergence of level one's Hermes as the new Head of House, all the housemates in level one were saved from possible eviction this week.

Since Hermes' emergence, he had become very serious and maintained a straight face. He had also been showing the trait of someone who would be autocratic.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

However, in his reaction to Hermes' emergence as Head of House, the show's host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, took to Twitter as he said the level one housemates are in for a serious week as he said, "den go hear am".

He wrote: "Hermes!!! Level 1 go hear am this week."

See his tweet below:

Hermes, as HOH, also has the sole power to nominate housemates for possible eviction for the week. He, however, decided who to put up for possible eviction alongside his fellow level one housemates and five housemates in the level two house were victims.

This week, the five level two housemates up for possible eviction are Amaka, Christy O, Cyph, Khalid and Phyna.

At least one of the nominated housemates would be evicted on Sunday during the live eviction show.

BBNaija's Beauty claims she spends N1.2m on skincare monthly

Meanwhile, legit.ng earlier reported that former Miss Nigeria Beauty Etsanyi Tukura, simply known as Beauty, was again in the news.

The former beauty queen trended online for revealing how much she spends on taking care of her skin on a monthly basis.

According to her, she spends nothing less than N1.2 million on skincare monthly. She revealed this while speaking to some housemates in the level 2 house

Source: Legit.ng