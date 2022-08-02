Ace Nigerian singer Flavour and his beautiful baby mama Anna Ebiere are celebrating their daughter Sofia as she turns seven

The singer took the celebrant to the beach and then on a boat cruise as they both shared quality father and daughter moments

Sofia's mum, ex-beauty queen Anna Banner Ebiere, also shared a post to celebrate her while declaring her love for her little angel

Famous Nigerian afro-highlife artiste Flavour shared images of how he celebrated his first daughter, Sofia Okoli, on her 7th birthday.

The afro-highlife musician celebrated Sofia by taking her to the beach and on a boat cruise in Lagos.

Singer Flavour spends quality time with his daughter, Sofia Photo credit: @2niteflavour/@annaebiere

Source: Instagram

Sofia is the daughter Flavour shares with his baby mama and ex-lover, Anna Banner Ebiere. The pair had their little girl during their 3-year relationship.

See the post the singer shared on his page:

Anna Banner celebrates the 7th birthday of her daughter with Flavour

The former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) also shared a post on her official Instagram handle to celebrate her daughter.

The lifestyle and brand influencer mentioned how she's still in awe of God's infinite favour in her daughter's life and hers.

Read Anna Banner's caption below:

"My daughter is 7 years old today!! Wow!. I’m still in awe of God’s grace and favour in our lives!"

Nigerians celebrate 7-year-old Sophia

@troubleralpho:

"Beautiful ….many more years Sophia."

@cynthiachinny_fabrics:

"Awwwn Happy Birthday Sophia live long and excel in Jesus name Amen love u❤️."

@moreyfaith:

"Happy birthday princess aunty fishy love you."

@isaacnsikan:

"Happy birthday Sophia, May God’s love and plan over your life prevail in Christ Jesus we pray..."

@ufuomamcdermott:

"Happy birthday baby Sofia ."

