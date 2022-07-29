Nigerian singer Falz has started a challenge with his new single Knee Down, and a number of celebrities have dropped their entries

The rigorous challenge has sparked reactions on social media with people trying to beat the records of others

Falz himself was amazed seeing how hard actress Omoni Oboli's husband worked himself during the challenge

Popular Nigerian singer Falz has created yet another viral challenge on social media with his new single Knee Down.

He shared videos of other celebrities who have jumped on the challenge and tried to break one another's records.

The rigorous challenge entails trying to kneel as fast and as much as possible.

Celebs join the challenge

Falz shared videos of people who have dropped their entries and took to the caption to react.

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Tobi Bakre gave up after doing 18 rounds on the challenge, even his wife was shocked as she asked why he put in so much energy.

Falz captione the post:

"Oh boyyyyyy! Men dey vex oo @tobibakre said wait, hold my phone! How many did you count ?? Do we have a new record holder ??"

Watch the video below:

AY joins Knee Down challenge

50-year-old comedian and actor AY defied his age as he put his strong knees to work and went 17 rounds.

The post was captioned:

"Bros @aycomedian don vex today o!! Whaaat?! I thought this man just turned 50 ‍♂️ NEW RECORD ALERT : 17"

Omoni Oboli's husband joins challenge

Omoni Oboli's husband turned 52 recently, and that did not stop him from hopping on the challenge.

The actress hailed her hubby as she shared his entry on her page. She also called on AY to take the back seat.

"Pls, @falzthebahdguy THE KING is here!!! @aycomedian come and digwe for your daddy! See this life, if you can’t do something, ask for help! God nor go shame us!"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Falz's post

jemimaosunde:

"Anu had to ask causeeee whataapun looto."

pereegbiofficial:

"Falz wait first, na how many minutes abi seconds person get to do this thing sef?"

mrmacaroni1:

"I don vex!!! Watch out for mine!!!"

iamfemothegreatest:

"Where's the video where AY spends the next 4 days sleeping and recovering?"

sugaryprisy_999:

"I know in my heart of heart i can beat this record. Na just say i get knee pain for now."

blessingegbe1:

"Omo. NNAMDI NAILED IT OO."

skybluewinter:

"Ok but what milk is Nnamdi drinking to have his knees that strong."

