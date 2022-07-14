Actress Regina Daniels recently took to her Snapchat page with an update for her fans and followers on the platform

Apparently, her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, travelled down with his other children to meet the actress and their new sibling

Videos shared by the actress captured a busy room as all the excited kids were spotted playing with their stepmother

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her newborn baby have finally gotten to meet other members of their big family.

The new mum recently took to her Snapchat page with videos showing the mood at her current place of residence.

Regina Daniels stepkids meet new siblings. Photo: @nigerian_celebrities_videos

Source: Instagram

Apparently, her billionaire hubby, Ned Nwoko, travelled down with his other children so that they could finally meet their new sibling and stepmother.

A portion of the heartwarming video captured an excited Regina sharing warm hugs with her stepchildren upon setting eyes on them.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In a different part of the video, Regina’s much older stepkids were spotted carrying their little sibling and doting on him. The actress’ mum, Rita, was also spotted in the room observing all that was going on.

Daddy of the house, Nwoko, also had his first son with Regina, Munir, in his arm as he watched the other kids play around in the room.

Moments after, he also joined his other kids to enjoy some private moments with the newborn of the family.

Watch the sweet video as spotted online below:

Regina Daniels throws birthday for Munir

Still in a related story about the family, Legit.ng previously reported that Regina Daniels didn’t let the arrival of her second son stop her from celebrating her first child, Munir Nwoko.

Hours after giving birth, the new mum managed to organize a mini birthday bash for her firstborn who clocked 2.

The young film star flooded her Instagram page with adorable photos from the beautifully decorated hospital room.

Sharing the images, she wrote:

“I’m so happy to have been able to still put something together, got him his favorite cartoon cake and my goodness moon is about to tear is brother up with lots of kisses and hugs."

Source: Legit.ng