Nollywood actress and deputy governorship candidate of the PDP in Lagos, Funke Akindele, responded to a netizen who raised a question on the true owners of the state

The actress, in a statement, said the true Lagosians are people who reside, do business, pay taxes in the state

Funke added in her statement that her administration, alongside Jandor, is ready to build a better Lagos for the people

Popular actress Funke Akindele, the deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a recent statement, defined the true owners of Lagos.

Funke, in response to a question from a netizen who asked the differences between Lagosians and non-Lagosians, said true Lagosians are those who reside, do business, and pay taxes in the state.

The JandorFunke administration is ready to build a better Lagos: Funke Akindele. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

In her words:

“True Lagosians are people who reside in Lagos, do business in Lagos (whether on a large scale or small and medium sized enterprises), pay their taxes in Lagos, the grassroots, the elites. The #JandorFunke administration is ready to build a better Lagos for all these people.”

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

adewalethefirst:

"People ask question like these often. And I wonder why, because it is a very simple question to know. Irrespective of who you are , as long as you reside in Lagos, do legit business, fulfill all related taxes and obey the laws enacted. You surely have a stake as Lagosians."

icinas:

"Continue to support him, engaging people online and offline. You're not doing badly! Well done."

pappydan:

"I so wish to ask you some germane questions over this your ambition."

Jandor speaks on why he chose Funke Akindele

The fact that PDP's governorship candidate, Dr Abdul Azeez Adediran aka Jandor, decided to pick Fuke Akindele as his running mate sparked different reactions on social media.

Jandor, in an interview with Arise TV, discussed why he picked the filmmaker and also subtly dragged Nollywood.

Jandor in his statement revealed that he picked Funke Akindele the entrepreneur, not the character Sulia or Jenifa that she plays.

Source: Legit.ng