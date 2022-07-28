A Nigerian journalist, Michael Abimboye, has called out the organisers of the Headies awards over the disqualification of singer Portable

According to him, the organisers weren't fair to the singer as the award was supposed to be about talents and not morals

Abimboye, however, urged them to stick to judging talents and not character, saying they are not moral police – Hisbah

Michael Abimboye, a Nigerian journalist and a former senior editor of Legit.ng, has also joined the discussion about the disqualification of popular singer Habeeb Okikiola, known as Portable, by the organisers of the Headies Awards.

The Headies organisers had recently announced that they had disqualified the singer from participating in the next edition of the award ceremony and that his nominations were no longer valid.

According to the Headies, this action became necessary as the singer had on several occasions made indicting statements they did not want to be associated with.

Portable had threatened to "kill anyone who gives out his award to another person" and also recently allegedly claimed to be "affiliated with the criminal group 1 million boys".

Abimboye, reacting to Portable's disqualification, said the Headies organisers were unfair to the singer as his matter was still under investigation.

According to him, the Headies wasn't to judge artists based on their character, but their talents, and they should stick to that.

He also said the singer could be 'jam-talking' and come out of the police investigation clean.

Abimboye wrote:

"Headies no be Hisbah. It should stick to judging talent and not character, actions and words. Why not wait for the outcome of the police investigation? What if he's clean and was just jam-talking? I think it's unfair what is done to Portable."

Portable reacts to his disqualification

Legit.ng earlier reported that in his reaction to the announcement, Portable took to his Instagram story channel to share a video with a lady caressing his beards and declared that he doesn't regret his actions.

The singer also bragged about some of his achievements and talents as he thanked God for his life.

A lot of social media users across the country have reacted differently to Portable's video.

