Popular journalist Joey Akan has asked vital questions after Portanle finally got disqualified from the Headies Awards

Akan in his tweets asked if good character has always been a prerequisite for the honor and chareged the organisers to swing the moral hammer fairly

The journalist also asked if the same step will be taken if tables turn to perhaps one of the top three Nigerian artistes

Portable's disqualification from the Headies Awards has raised different questions and reactions on social media.

Popular journalist Joey Akan took time to drop a thread of tweets addressing organisers of the show and the swiftness with which the moral hammer came down on the Zazu crooner.

Joey Akan calls out Headies organisers as Portable gets disqualified Photo credit: @JoeyAkan/@portablebaybe

Source: Instagram

Are other people on your list saints and angels?

According to Akan, Headies withdrawing Portable's nomination appears to be a popular move, but it sets up a precedent.

He continued by stating that the Headies Awards criteria has never stated that good character soff the mic is a required prerequisite.

Akan stressed that if they are no ,longer separating the artiste from the art, then the hammer has to swing fairly.

This led him to ask if other people on the nomination list are of good character worthy of remaining on it.

"Interesting line drawn by the Headies, withdrawing nominations for the enfant terrible, Portable. Kudos. It's a statement move, designed to speak to everyone that we're cleaning house. On the surface, it appears to be the popular move. But it sets up a precedent."

See the tweets below:

Reactions to Joey's submission

@saintoluseyi:

"Exactly. You want to give someone an award based on their art, you are disqualifying them base on their character. LOL. Portable the easy target, headies should flex muscle on the easy prey. No one took the award serious in the first place. Na ex BBN outing "

@Heis_Marsive:

"While I do agree that Portable has been a real menace of late, I don't think it's the responsibility of the Headies to "judge" him. Last time I checked, he's not a brand ambassador for them."

@iam_nananizzy

"If it was one of the big dogs. They will turn a blind eye."

@yourvillageoga:

"We're watching, I was actually thinking about the top three, especially Burnaboy who also was in a club squabble that led to someone getting shot."

@shogodmw:

"If na you win the category you go pray make portable kill you abi you no get sense."

Olamide and Burnaboy did worse

The decision of the organisers of the award to disqualify Portable sparked massive reactions in the online community.

The Zazoo crooner lost his two nominations over his unguided utterances since he got nominated for the award.

Nigerians shared mixed reactions about his disqualification, and the topic shot him to number one on the Twitter trend list.

Source: Legit.ng