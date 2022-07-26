Nigerian singer Iyanya has penned a sincere appreciation to his colleagues Davido and Kizz Daniel over his latest single

Iyanya said Davido made sure everything was done to help the song, as he acknowledged Kizz Daniel for writing the song

Many of the DMW label boss' fans have since taken to social media to hail the DMW boss for his support

A few weeks after he released his latest single dubbed Like, Nigerian singer also known as Kukere master, Iyanya took to his social media timeline to pen messages to Davido and Kizz Daniel, who featured on the song.

Iyanya thanked Davido for making sure everything was done to help the song.

Iyanya thanks Davido and Kizz Daniel. Credit: @iyanya @davido

Source: Instagram

In his words:

"Thank you @davido you made sure everything was done to help this song, that verse is like everyone’s favorite. Thank you for coming on “LIKE”

See the post below:

In another post, Iyanya thanked Buga crooner Kizz Daniel for writing the song.

He wrote:

"Bigups @KizzDaniel for writing “LIKE” Thank you Brother ."

See the post below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

damimastermind:

"Davido always come thru for everybody. A King ."

frizzybeat:

"001 na world wide do not forget that ❤️.'

otuibrahim:

"Once you future 001 on a song dis is how he deliver."

linusdavid:

"Thank you for also acknowledging ❤️❤️Not everyone is appreciative It's going I pray it goes beyond."

lincolnwalter:

"You get luck say no be wizkid you feature, he for leave the promotion for only you one. Mature wicked boy."

buchii:

"That's what is magical regarding davido, Right now I think he is clear I'm terms of features, However, iyanya, I advise you build this up from here relentlessly, Because your career has been in a downward spiral before this song, You got potentials, make use of it well."

Source: Legit.ng