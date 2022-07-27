TikTok star and comic content creator, Felicia Osei, has opened up on her humble beginning in life and career

In a yet-to-be aired interview on Adom TV, the content creator shed tears while talking about how people attempted to discourage her

She noted that she wouldn't have surfaced in the limelight if she had heeded the counsel of her detractors

TikTok star and comic content creator Felicia Osei shed tears while talking about her humble start in life and how people attempted to discourage her in the early days of her career.

According to the social media content maker, she faced challenges on her ascension to fame because of her humble beginning.

In an interview on M'ahyasee, yet-to-be aired on Adom TV, Felicia Osei revealed that there were attempts to discourage her from pursuing what has now shot her into the limelight.

She mentioned that she wouldn't be a known personality if she had heeded the counsel of the people.

In the same interview, Osei disclosed that she attended Adventist Girls Senior High, Ntonso, where she studied General Arts.

In furtherance of her education, she pursued a nursing programme but later discovered that she had little interest in the field.

Felicia Osei is one of Ghana's youngest TikTok stars who have built careers via the video hosting app.

Social media users react

estherdanso said:

"This lady is so humble and I love her so much."

gold.ilocks50 said:

"Such a pretty young lady,God bless her."

vickywest66 said:

"Obaasima no wonder I love you sweetheart, Adventist girls all the way."

kwaku.adanse said:

"Awwww sis @osei__felicia everything happens for a reason don't cry ma love."

